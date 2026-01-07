Following claims that the vessel bypassed a limited maritime blockade linked to Venezuela, the United States (US) has launched efforts to take control of a Russia-flagged oil tanker in the North Atlantic.

According to several U.S. media on Wednesday, January 7, the American authorities alleged that the tanker belongs to a clandestine “Shadow fleet” used to transport crude oil for sanctioned states, including Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, in defiance of U.S. sanctions regimes.

Maritime tracking information from MarineTraffic indicated that the vessel was approaching the exclusive economic zone of Iceland as of Wednesday.

The enforcement move, first disclosed by Reuters, followed reports that Russia deployed a submarine to accompany the tanker, which was said to be empty at the time.

U.S. officials revealed that American authorities had been monitoring and pursuing the vessel for several weeks before the escort was dispatched.

The vessel repelled an attempt by the U.S. Coast Guard to board it late last month as it approached Venezuela, according to tracking and maritime reports.

The tanker, which had been under surveillance after slipping through a partial blockade, managed to sail away when U.S. forces attempted to intercept it.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it was “Following with concern” the U.S. pursuit of the oil tanker, stressing its unease over the escalation.

The ministry told state-run media that the vessel was flying the Russian flag and was operating far from the U.S. coast at the time of the incident.

“For reasons that remain unclear to us, the Russian vessel is receiving heightened attention from U.S. and NATO military forces that is clearly disproportionate to its peaceful status,” the ministry said, according to Russian state media reports.

