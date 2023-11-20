U.S Elections: Multiple Polls Suggest Trump In Strong Lead Against Biden

Ahead of the 2024 United States (US) Presidential elections, voters in Pennsylvania counties are drifting toward former President Donald Trump in what comes as the latest polling nightmare for President Joe Biden.

It would be recalled that in the last few weeks, Biden has been hit with a series of damaging polls suggesting he might not win the forthcoming presidential elections, with the findings even sparking calls within his party asking him to step aside.

However, a new survey found that in the state of Pennsylvania, voters are being lured increasingly by former President Trump, Biden’s most likely rival in the election.

After asking voters who they would vote for if the 2024 presidential election were held today, the polling company ascertained that the former president leads Biden by 3.5 points in the state.

The survey interviewed 1,382 registered voters from November 16 to November 19. The overall sampling error is 2.6 per cent. Counties where voters said they would back Trump included Lackawanna, Monroe, Northampton and Lehigh, the poll found.

In the 2020 presidential election, the state flipped to Democrats by a narrow 1.17 per cent margin. Trump had won the state in 2016 by a similarly narrow margin of 0.72 per cent.

Rich Baris, director of Big Data Poll, said the data put Biden in “jeopardy.”

“Look at Trump’s strength in Allegheny County, and frankly, even in Philadelphia County. Plus, where he performs the strongest juxtaposed to other Republicans, meaning the Northeast, is just stunning,” Baris said.

“Regarding the Northeast, this time the following counties are really in jeopardy for Joe Biden: Lackawanna and Monroe. Plus eastern central counties: Northampton and Lehigh, and Southeastern: (potentially) Bucks.”

It comes after The New York Times and Siena College published a poll on November 5 showing that voters are backing Trump by margins of 4 to 10 percentage points in five of six important battleground states one year prior to the 2024 election.

Biden is currently struggling in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. He is ahead in Wisconsin, the sixth battleground state, by 2 percentage points.

The poll showed that by a 59 per cent to 37 per cent margin, voters trusted Trump over Biden on the economy. Voters preferred Trump on immigration by 12 points, on national security by 12 points, and on the Israeli-Palestine conflict by 11 points.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Governor of Texas has endorsed Trump for the Presidency come 2024.

Meanwhile, a Harvard-Harris poll released last month found that 58 per cent of voters say they have doubts about his fitness for office, and 67 per cent said he was too old to be president. The survey was taken of 2,116 registered voters on October 18 and 19.