U.S Election: Haley Makes Final Push For Republican Ticket In New Hampshire

Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley has campaigned across New Hampshire this weekend in a final push against Republican rival, Donald Trump ahead of Tuesday’s nominating contest.

In an effort to stop Trump’s momentum and position herself as the strongest candidate to take on Democratic President, Joe Biden in November’s general election, Haley, who previously held the position of U.S. ambassador to the UN under Trump, has retaliated against her former employer in the wake of his triumph in the Iowa caucuses last Monday.

With a semi-open primary that may draw in more centrist voters displeased by Trump’s four criminal charges, authoritarian rhetoric, and attempts to overturn his 2020 reelection defeat, New Hampshire offers a more moderate brand of Republicanism.

One of two remaining candidates challenging Trump for the Republican nomination is Haley who needs a strong showing after placing third narrowly behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as Trump handily won in Iowa, the first stop in the state-by-state battle to determine the party’s choice to face Biden.

The second Republican contest could help her build support as a viable alternative to Trump or close her already narrow path to the nomination even before reaching South Carolina’s contest next month.

Haley is scheduled to go across independent-leaning New Hampshire with three stops ahead of a rally on Saturday and four more events on Sunday and Monday.

Trump also returned to New Hampshire for evening rallies throughout the weekend.

DeSantis, who had largely written off New Hampshire, held a brief last-minute stop on Friday before three events Saturday in South Carolina.

During her final campaign swing through New Hampshire, Haley told CNN she would pardon Trump if he was found guilty of a crime, but she also sharpened some of her criticisms of Trump while pairing them with criticisms of Biden.

But on Friday, as he persisted in criticising her and even again called attention to her given name on social media, she ruled out standing for vice president. Additionally, Trump has boosted bogus tweets that cast doubt on her natural-born U.S. citizenship.

Haley was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, the daughter of Indian immigrants, although she has long gone by Nikki, using her middle name, and eventually adopted her husband’s surname.