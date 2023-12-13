U.S Court Denies Musk’s Request To Dismiss Investor Suit On Twitter Buyout

A United States (US) District Court has denied Elon Musk‘s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Twitter investors that accuses him of driving down the social media platform’s stock price in the months before he bought it in October 2022.

The court for the Northern District of California allowed certain claims by the investor suit regarding the Billionaire Tech Boss statements, including his tweet about the deal being “temporarily on hold”, although a portion of the plaintiffs’ claims was rejected.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion on October 27, 2022, which he has rebranded to X.