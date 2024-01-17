U.S Coast Guard exhibits security procedures before Nigerian delegate

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Facilities Compliance Branch has showcased its security practices and procedures to Nigerian delegates at Port Tampa Bay, United States. Sector St. Petersburg, Activities Europe personnel coordinated by Murphy Oil Corporation and Ports America conducted security tactics and shipping container inspections within the port. According to the Director of Sector, St. Petersburg, Vessel Traffic Security, Lt. Kristopher Comegys, during the three days visit, the Nigerian delegation learnt best practices and procedures run by the Coast Guard and its port partner. He said: “We hope to continue working with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all partner nations on improving port anti-terrorism measures and security maintenance standards.” It would be recalled that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had said that the Federal Government would establish a coast guard, as part of efforts to enhance security along coastlines in the country. Oyetola, who said there were conscious efforts to further secure the marine environment in the country, highlighted the existence of a deep blue project that deploys gunboats and other equipment for security on the coastline. He noted: “We are already looking at the possibility of establishing a coast guard, which will be designed essentially to ensure the safety of our coastline. We have not less than 853 kilometres of coastline in Nigeria and about 10,000 perimeters of inland waterways. If we want to ensure coastal tourism, we must provide adequate security; we are working with the Navy, marine police and others to ensure security.”

Related