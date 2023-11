The US and China have agreed to resume military- to-military communications in an effort to ease rising tensions, President Joe Biden said.

“We’re back to direct, open, clear communications,” he said follow- ing a rare meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping in California on Wednesday.

It was the first time the pair had spoken in person in more than a year. Biden also said both leaders had agreed to establish a direct line of communication with one another, reports the BBC.