U.S Billboard Ranks Burna Boy No. 1 Afrobeats Artists

Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has been ranked No. 1 on the Billboard Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Artists Chart.

Meanwhile, Afrobeats sensational singer, Rema took the second spot while Tems, Cameroonian diva, Libianca, and Wizkid are placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

Other artists who completed the top 10 list as released on Tuesday evening via the Billboard website were, Ayra Starr, CKay, Asake, Davido, and Oxlade.

Meanwhile, Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez topped the Billboard Year-End U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, Libianca’s ‘People’ and Tems’ ‘Free Mind’ ranked at number 2 and three, respectively.

Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber, and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ complete the top 5.

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ also finished No. 1 on Billboard’s 2023 Pop Airplay & Rhythmic Airplay year-end chart and No. 6 on the Hot 100 Year End 2023 chart.