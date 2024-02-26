U.S Air Force Personnel Burns Himself Outside Israeli Embassy

A United States (US) Air Force Personal on Sunday set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC, the US capital.

New Telegraph reports that the US Air Force spokeswoman, Ann Stefanek, confirmed that the man was an active-duty airman prior to his death.

The officers with the U.S. Secret Service extinguished the fire outside the embassy, in northwestern Washington, around 1 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman with the city’s fire department. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

No embassy staff members were injured, and all were accounted for, according to Tal Naim, a spokeswoman for the embassy.

The man appeared to have filmed the protest and live-streamed it on the social media platform Twitch at the time that the police said they responded to the incident. The New York Times could not confirm who was behind the account that posted the video, but the video featured a man walking toward the Israeli Embassy in Washington.