U.S, Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative Partner On Fight Against TB

…Nigeria on path to reduce burden – FMoH

The United States ( U.S.) government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and in partnership with the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR) has handed over 10 renovated Tuberculosis (TB) facilities and diagnostic equipment to the Government of Nigeria.

This comes as the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) on Tuesday said through shared collaboration of the Federal Government and partners, especially the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Global Fund with technical support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), it was on the path towards reducing the burden of TB in the country.

These renovated facilities located in Lagos, Anambra, Oyo, Rivers, Kano, Bauchi and Katsina states, will provide life-saving services to patients for TB screening and treatment.

Nigeria faces a significant health challenge with a triple burden of TB, drug-resistant TB, and HIV-associated TB, placing it among the top 10 countries globally with the highest number of undetected TB cases globally.

Ranking first in Africa and sixth worldwide, Nigeria accounts for 4.6 per cent of the global TB burden.

The country witnesses approximately 11 deaths every hour due to TB, amounting to nearly 264 deaths daily, over 8,160 monthly, and reaching 98,000 annually.

In 2022, USAID addressed Nigeria’s needs in TB care by accepting a $500,000 contribution from ASR Africa, focusing on TB control and gender-based violence.

This contribution aligns with USAID’s broader $78 million, five-year TB Local Organisation Network Activity, aimed at detecting, treating, and reporting TB cases. Utilising ASR Africa’s funds, USAID provided 11 TB Lamp diagnostic machines, along with laboratory supplies.

ASR Africa, the brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist, and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, renovated 10 Tuberculosis Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) centers; and distributed over 2,000 dignity kits

to gender-based violence (GBV) survivors across seven selected Nigerian states, including Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, and Anambra.

The TB-LAMP diagnostic machines have enabled facilities to effectively diagnose TB and all individuals diagnosed with these machines have been placed on treatment for TB at the TB DOT centres renovated by ASR Africa.

The contribution of dignity kits has also strengthened services for GBV survivors that are supported through USAID’s President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) programme.

USAID has partnered with the Government of Nigeria and the private sector on the TB response since 2003. Through these efforts, USAID has contributed to a reduction in TB-related deaths by nearly 50 per cent.

Speaking at the newly renovated Akinyele Primary Health Center, in Alimosho, Lagos, USAID/Nigeria Deputy Director HIV/AIDS and TB Office, Omosalewa Oyelaran remarked, “This partnership demonstrates how the private sector holds

immense potential to catalyse sustainable results.

USAID actively engages with private sector partners in Nigeria in the drive towards mobilising resources to counter diseases of public concern such as TB and to improve quality of life among affected populations.”

ASR Managing Director/CEO Dr. Ubon Udoh also delivered remarks at today’s handover ceremony. Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of ASR Africa Abdul Samad Rabiu, Dr. Udoh applauded the USAID team for their intervention and their

partnership with the Government of Nigeria in the eradication of TB in the country. He noted that with the installation of the TB machines, over 22,100 samples have already been taken in all the centres combined, out of which confirmed positive cases are receiving expert treatment. Dr. Udoh reiterated the

commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa in investing resources towards tackling pressing developmental issues in health, education and social development in Africa.

On his part, the Director of Public Health at the FMoH, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike said although Nigeria has a very high burden of TB, the FMoH has put in measures to make sure it drastically reduces the TB burden in the country.

He said, “For instance, just last year, we were able, for the first time, to increase the case notification to almost 60 per cent of the expected burden. “We are sure that as a very infectious disease, we have not gotten to where we want to be and so we have a 40 per cent gap.

“Also coupled with the fact that one active case has the capacity to infect 15 people in a year. We know that we are still not left with only a 40 per cent gap.

“If you have any symptoms you have to be treated, that’s the only way to stop it.

“The message to everyone is that TB is very common in the country; TB is preventable, curable and the diagnosis and treatment of TB is free.

“If anybody coughs for more than two weeks, he should go to the nearest healthcare facility and get assessed.

“Through the shared collaboration of the government of Nigeria and partners, especially the United States Agency for International Development and the Global Fund with technical support from the World Health Organisation (WHO), we are on the path towards reducing the burden of TB.”