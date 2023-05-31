U-20WC: Earthquake ‘rocks’ Nigeria vs. Argentina R-16 match venue

Unless calm returns the Nigeria’s Flying Eagles FIFA U-20 second round tie with host Argentina may be postponed. This is because an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday, May 29 in the San Juan Province, where Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will do battle with their Argentine foes for a quarterfinal ticket at the ongoing Fifa U20 World Cup.

According to Argentine newspaper Cronista, the province of San Juan registered this Monday a tremor of 4.8 degrees on the Richter scale with a depth of 129 kilometers, which was also felt in Mendoza, San Luis, Córdoba and La Rioja . The National Institute for Seismic Prevention reported that the tremor occurred at 1202 hours, and it was felt 156 kilometers east of the city of San Juan, 181 kilometers north of the city of San Luis and just over 50 kilometers from Chepes, La Rioja.

Local authorities are alert and monitoring the situation to rule out possible aftershocks and guarantee the safety of the population. Six matches have already been held at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan, including Argentina’s 5-0 win over New Zealand and all the group matches involving the United States.