U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Thrash Rwanda 4-0, Set For Third Round

…as Gov. Makinde showers dollar on victorious team

Nigeria U-20 women’s national team, the Falconets, defeated Rwanda 4-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday to advance to the third round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.

The result completed a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate victory for the two-time World Cup silver medallists, who had earned a narrow 1-0 first-leg win in Kigali the previous weekend.

Goals by Precious Oscar, Tumininu Adeshina, Janet Akekoromowei and Alaba Olabiyi steered the Falconets, to a 5-0 aggregate win, and a date with either Senegal or Algeria in the third round of the series in February next year.

The first goal came when the effervescent winger Tessy Ojiyovwi sped down the left wing and crossed for Precious Oscar to side-foot past goalkeeper Iramuzi Belise.

Belise was saved from Akekoromowei three minutes later, but was hapless as she tipped defender Tumininu Adeshina’s corner kick into her net in the 20th minute for Nigeria’s second.

In the second period, Esther Inyang saw her lift from Oscar’s dashing run rise a little too high in the 59th minute, but a minute later, Nigeria went 3-0 up when Akekoromowei sliced a perfect grounder past Belise.

Ojiyovwi thought she had scored a fourth for Nigeria in the 65th minute, but her effort was ruled offside. In the 90th minute, the fourth goal eventually came, as substitute Alaba Olabiyi, who scored the lone goal in Kigali on Sunday, diverted the ball into the net off a shot by Taiwo Afolabi.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Engineer Oluseyi Makinde, rewarded the Falconets with the sum of $15,000, after the two-time World Cup runners-up defeated their Rwandan counterparts 4-0 in a 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.