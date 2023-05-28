New Telegraph

May 28, 2023
U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles In Dire Situation After 2-0 Loss Against Brazil

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are currently in a dire situation after finishing third in their group at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The team lost 2-0 to Brazil and despite finishing with six points, they will now settle for one of the losers’ spot as they could only finish third behind powerhouse Brazil and Italy.

Nigeria won their first two games against Dominican Republic and Italy and needed only a point to too the group, but conceded two first half goals while Italy defeated Dominican Republic 3-0 to finish second on the table with a better goals difference.

Nigeria will likely meet USA or host Argentina in the next round, a very dicey game. Brazil, Italy and Nigeria finished with six points each while the whipping boys of the group, Dominican Republic exited the competition with zero point.

However, Brazil topped the group with six points and +7 goals difference while Italy came second with the same points but +2 goals difference as against Nigeria who had +1 goal difference.

