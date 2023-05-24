U-20 World Cup: ‘Fitter’ Flying Eagles’ll beat Italy, Bosso boasts

Flying Eagles head coach, Ladan Bosso, believes his side is fitter than their Group D opponents, Italy, insisting that his wards would overrun the Europeans whenboth teams clash in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cups tonight.

Both teams made a winning start to the competition with the Flying Eagles edging out debutants Dominican Republic 2-1 and Italy beating Brazil 3-2.

The Young Azzurri top the group on goal difference.

“We watched the Italy vs Brazil match. Tactically, Brazil was the better team and also the fitter team because, in the second half, Italy lost gas (and conceded two late goals),” Bosso told a press conference yesterday. “We’re fitter than both of them.” The 55-year-old tactician also reflected on his team’s victory against the Dominican Republic.

Bosso stated that it was important for his team to start the competition on a winning note. “We got the three points, that’s most important,” he said. “Now we hope to put up a better performance against Italy.”

Meanwhile, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen said the manner in which the Flying Eagles set up today, and the level of concentration and adherence to the game-plan, would matter a lot on the day.