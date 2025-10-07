The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday arrived in Santiago for their Round of 16 clash against Argentina at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

New Telegraph reports that the encounter will hold at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Santiago on Wednesday, October 8.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria booked a place in the knockout round following a 1-1 draw with Colombia at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca on Monday morning.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side played their three group games in Talca.

The clash with Argentina will be a repeat of last edition’s Round of 16 encounter, which they won 2-0.

Wednesday’s encounter will kick off at 8.30 pm Nigerian time.