U-20 W’Cup: F’Eagles To Know Group Opponents Thursday

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will find out their group opponents for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday. The tournament’s draw will take place in Santiago, the capital of Chile, which is also the host country for this year’s competition.

A total of 24 countries will participate in the tournament, scheduled to run from September 27 to October 19. The teams will be divided into six groups, with four teams in each group.

The Flying Eagles secured their place at the World Cup after finishing third at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations earlier this month.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team has been placed in Pot 1 alongside strong teams such as New Zealand, France, Ukraine, Argentina, and Mexico. This means the Flying Eagles will avoid facing these teams in the group stage.

