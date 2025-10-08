U-20 W’Cup: F’Eagles Dare To Fly Past Argentina In Big Round Of 16 Clash

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will renew their longstanding rivalry with Argentina today as both nations square off in the Round of 16 of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 p.m. Nigerian time at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago.

This encounter marks the third time the two sides will meet at this level, adding yet another chapter to a growing football rivalry that has spanned decades and traversed every major international competition, from the senior FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games to youth tournaments and international friendlies.

The Flying Eagles, under the guidance of coach Aliyu Zubair, progressed from the group stage with four points, following a 1-1 draw with Colombia, 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Norway. Nigeria’s final group match against Colombia saw moments of dominance from the West Africans, including three shots against the woodwork before captain Daniel Bameyi converted a decisive late penalty.

However, Zubair will be forced to make changes ahead of the knockout clash. Forward Suleman Sani is unavailable due to suspension after picking up two yellow cards during the group phase. The coaching crew will now look to alternative options in attack as they seek to overcome one of the tournament’s most decorated teams.

Argentina, who have lifted the U-20 World Cup trophy a record six times, enter the match as favourites on paper. Yet Nigeria’s confidence remains high, particularly after their memorable 2-0 victory over the Albiceleste in the same round two years ago.

On that occasion, goals from Ibrahim Muhammad and Haliru Sarki sealed a famous win over the host nation. Football observers will recall that the rivalry between the two nations at the youth level dates back to the 2005 final in the Netherlands, where Argentina edged Nigeria 2-1, thanks to two penalties converted by a young Lionel Messi.

Chinedu Obasi scored Nigeria’s lone goal in that match. Though Argentina hold historical and statistical advantages, Nigeria’s pedigree at the youth level remains formidable. The Flying Eagles have twice reached the final of the U-20 World Cup (1989 and 2005) and won bronze in 1985.