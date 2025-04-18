U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Names Bameyi, Jephta, 22 Others In F’ Eagles Squad

Share

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, with captain Daniel Bameyi and striker Clinton Jephta among the key names heading to the tournament.

Also included in the squad are first-choice goalkeeper Ifeanyi Harcourt, midfielder Sulaiman Alabi Jojo, and forward Kparobo Arierhi, as Nigeria prepares to challenge for an eighth continental title.

The squad features a mix of home-based and foreign-based players, with defenders Adamu Maigari and Emmanuel Chukwu (Germany), midfielders Caleb Ochedikwu (Croatia) and Simon Cletus, and forwards Divine Oliseh and Precious Benjamin (Germany) adding international experience.

The Flying Eagles, who are seven-time African champions and two-time FIFA U-20 World Cup runners-up, will depart for Egypt on Sunday. While in Egypt, they will play a couple of friendly matches to fine-tune preparations ahead of their first group match.

