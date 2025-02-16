U-20 AFCON: Peters, Ajilore tip Flying Eagles to qualify for World Cup

Share

Former National team coach, James Peters and former National U-23 team star, Femi Ajilore, have both tipped the National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later in the year despite finding themselves in a tough group at the fast-approaching U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria, drawn in what was termed as the group of death, will face Egypt, Morocco and South Africa in Group C of the U-20 AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

“The world knows what Nigeria has in stock when it comes to youth football,” Peters, known as JP said.

“We are dominant at the U-17 and U-20 not only in Africa but also on the world stage. Though the North Africans have improved I can vividly remember in those days, we used to beat them and the worst we got then was playing draws even in their backyard. If all hands are on deck, the NFF does what they are supposed to do, the coach does his homework well by knowing the tactical prowess of his opponents and the players are in the right frame of mind, then, we can sit back and expect positive results.”

In the same vein, ex-international, Ajilore, expressed optimism in the Flying Eagles saying they are good to go all the way to the final.

