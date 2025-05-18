U-20 AFCON: Nigeria Seek Bronze Compensation Against Host Egypt

Share

Flying Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, May 18, in Egypt battle for the bronze medal, which will serve as consolation against the hosts at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after both failed to scale through to the final during the semifinal games against South Africa and Morocco, respectively.

Seven-time champions, Flying Eagle, were expected to get to the final and increase their title haul, but lost 1-0 to South Africa in the semifinal, while it was the same outcome for Egypt against Morocco, and they are now due to play the losers’ final at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in downtown Cairo.

Morocco and South Africa will tango in a repeat of the 1997 Final, which the Atlas Cubs won 1-0 in Meknes.

It is the fifth time that Nigeria, which won the title in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015, will be playing for the bronze medals. For Egypt, it will be the fourth time. Both have won the bronze medals three times previously.

Also, both Nigeria and Egypt contested the 2005 Final in Cotonou, with the Flying Eagles coming out on top following a 2-0 win. Isaac Promise (of blessed memory) scored both goals.

Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu may ring changes in the squad for Sunday’s game. The gaffer voiced his disappointment with the playing body following Thursday’s defeat to the Amajita.

Injured first-choice goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt is still under observation and would need a second assessment at Saturday night’s official training to determine if he will be fit to return to the battlefield. Captain Daniel Bameyi, Odinaka Okoro, Adamu Maigari and Emmanuel Chukwu are the probables for the rearguard.

