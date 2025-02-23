U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles to battle Côte d’Ivoire in test games

Share

The Nigeria U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, will now face off against Ivorian Elephants in two games as a way of preparing the team ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in April and May after the initial game against Egypt was cancelled.

The seven-time African champions will now play AFCON host nation, Cote d’Ivoire in two matches scheduled for Wednesday, February 26 and Friday, February 28 in the Ivorian capital.

Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim, Team Administrator of the Nigeria U-20 side confirmed that the team, which has been in camp in Abuja for weeks after Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu called up 30 players for the planned games with Egypt’s Young Pharaohs, is expected to depart Abuja for Abidjan on Monday, February 24.

The Flying Eagles defeated the Ivorians 2-1 in a group stage encounter at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Togo in October last year – a result that qualified the Cup holders to the semi-finals of the competition which they eventually won to retain the trophy.

Forty-two years ago, Nigeria edged the Ivorians 4-3 in a memorable two-leg final of the Tessema Cup (the trophy for Africa’s U-20 champions, named after then CAF President Ydnekatchew Tessema). Both teams had already qualified for the FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) finals in Mexico, but the fixture was staged to determine the champions of Africa.

The first leg in Abidjan ended 2-2, but a long-range strike by Dahiru Sadi in the second half gave Nigeria a 2-1 win in the return leg at the National Stadium, Lagos.

The games with the Pharaohs were rendered nullity after both Nigeria and Egypt were drawn in group B (alongside Morocco and South Africa) of the U-20 AFCON taking place in Cote d’Ivoire from April 26 to May 18. All four semi-finalists at the AFCON will qualify to represent the continent at the FIFA U-20 World Cup finals in Chile, taking place between September 27 and October 19.

