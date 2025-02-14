New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025
U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles In Group Of Death, Face Egypt, Africa, Morocco

It is going to be a big battle for the Nigeria U-20 team to qualify for the Chile 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after finding themselves in what is regarded as the ‘Group of Death’ following the draw for this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire between April 26 and May 18, 2025.

In the draws conducted at the CAF headquarters in Egypt yesterday, the Seven-time champions Nigeria will battle it out with tough customers Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in the group phase, with the top two making it to the quarterfi nal alongside the best two third-placed finishers in the three groups.

The Flying Eagles pipped host nation Egypt 1-0 in a group phase match at the last edition of the competition and must ensure a great start to their campaign in Cote d’Ivoire to build confidence for a gritty tournament. Nigeria finished third in Egypt two years ago.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire will have to contend with DR Congo, Ghana, Tanzania and the yet-to-emerge representative team of the Central Africa zone, in a five-team group A.

