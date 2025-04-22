U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Face Egypt Today In Friendly

Share

The Flying Eagles will play a friendly match against Egypt today, as they prepare for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The match will take place at the Cairo International Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 5 pm local time (4 pm Nigerian time). The team, led by Coach Aliyu Zubairu, arrived in Cairo on Sunday ahead of the tournament.

This game against Egypt is one of the friendly matches planned to help the team get ready. The Flying Eagles are expected to play another friendly before the competition officially begins.

Nigeria is in Group B of the U-20 AFCON and will play against Tuni – sia, Kenya, and Morocco. Their first match will be against Tunisia on Thursday, May 1, in Cairo.

Egypt is hosting this year’s tournament, which will run from April 27 to May 18, 2025. The Flying Eagles are seven-time champions of the U-20 AFCON and are hoping to lift the trophy again.

