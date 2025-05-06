U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Coach Targets Three Points Against Kenya

Share

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu says his team will go all out for a win against Kenya in their final Group B game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The seven-time champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco in their second group game at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Sunday night. Nigeria occupy the second position in the group with four points from two games.

Zubairu’s side needs to beat Kenya tomorrow to be sure of a place in the quarter-final. Kenya are bottom of the group with zero point. “We will approach the game against Kenya with all sense of positivity,” he said after the game.

“They are a good side and we will play against them with a lot of respect even though they are yet to get a point in this group.

