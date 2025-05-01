U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Begin Quest For Eighth Title With Tunisia Clash

Share

Flying Eagles will begin their chase for an eighth U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title todaywith a tough opening Group B match against Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The Nigerian side has history on their side; they beat Tunisia in the 1985 final and again in 2023 with a 4-0 win. But Coach Aliyu Zubairu says his team won’t take anything for granted: “We’ll go for maximum points and take it one step at a time.”

The Flying Eagles qualified by winning the WAFU B tournament in Togo, bouncing back from an early loss to defeat Ghana in the final. A recent 2-1 win over Egypt in a friendly has also boosted team morale.

Tunisia didn’t qualify directly but were invited after Côte d’Ivoire withdrew as hosts. Though unexpected, they remain dangerous because North African teams are known for their discipline and tactics.

Key players to watch for Nigeria include Kparobo Arierhi, the top scorer at the WAFU B tournament who also found the net against Egypt; Clinton Jephta, a fast and skillful winger; Precious Benjamin, a composed and intelligent midfielder based in Germany; and Divine Oliseh, a creative playmaker currently in top form.

Zubairu will likely stick with his 4-3-3 system, with Auwal ‘Germany’ Ibrahim and Oliseh set to start in midfield.

With more experience and better preparation, Nigeria are the favourites. But they’ll need focus and determination to begin their campaign with a win and push for their eighth title.

