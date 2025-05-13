U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Bag World Cup Ticket, Semifinal Slot After Beating Champions

Share

Nigeria’s National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, defeated the defending champions of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal, in the ongoing 2025 tournament in Egypt.

With this victory, Nigeria became the first African country to secure a spot in the FIFA U-20 World Cup finals. Goalkeeper, Ebenezer Harcourt, was the hero in the game helping the team to a 3-1 penalty shootout win.

A battling encounter at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia finished scoreless even after extra time, and the encounter had to be settled after a penalty shootout in Egypt’s third city.

Harcourt, who had during the game turned over a vicious shot by the dangerous Ibrahima Dieng in the 54th minute, and then saved two kicks in the shootout before Ousmane Konate blasted his kick against the sticks to hand victory to the Flying Eagles.

An intense opening stage in sunny Ismailia soon gave way to back-and-forth, and the defending champions came close in the 27th minute when Harcourt inadvertently dropped the ball but Dieng failed to find gold.

15 minutes later, the Lion Cubs again broke forward, but Dieng’s header saw the ball kiss the upright. Nigeria largely controlled proceedings in the last quarter-hour, with Divine Oliseh, Kparobo Arierhi and substitute Precious Benjamin all missing good chances.

In extra time, substitute Tahir Maigana rattled Senegal goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho with a great shot from distance, and Israel Ayuma’s heaved effort from a free-kick on the left forced Sissokho to backtrack quickly and punch the ball over the bar.

After substitute Pierre Diatta Dorival’s first kick in the shootout was saved by Harcourt and Precious Benjamin scored, Nigeria rose to the ascendancy, and won after further goals by Emmanuel Chukwu and Israel Ayuma, while the Senegalese could only score one of their four kicks. Victory sets the Flying Eagles up against the winner of Monday night’s clash between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also at the same venue.

