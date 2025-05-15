U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles, Amajita Target Final Slot In Battle Of Ismaila

Share

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and South Africa’s Amajita have already secured their spots at the U-20 World Cup, but their eyes are now firmly set on winning the U-20 AFCON title.

To get there, they must first overcome each other in today’s high-stakes semi-final clash for a place in the final. The match is expected to be exciting, with two strong teams that play in different styles.

Nigeria like to attack and control the game, while South Africa focus on strong defending and quick counterattacks. But both teams want the same thing — to become champions of Africa. Nigeria’s journey to the semi-final has not been easy.

The Flying Eagles started with a 1-0 win over Tunisia, then played a goalless draw with Morocco and a 2-2 draw with Kenya. They finished second in their group behind Morocco, with five points from three games.

In the quarter-finals, they faced defending champions Senegal in a tight game that ended 0-0 after extra time. Nigeria won 3-1 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt making key saves.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu’s team is wellorganised and plays quick, attacking football. The midfielders Isaac Ayuma and Auwal Ibrahim help control the game, while the defence, led by Daniel Bameyi and Emmanuel Chukwu, has kept three clean sheets and allowed just two goals in four matches.

South Africa had a difficult start, losing 1-0 to Egypt in their first game. But they bounced back by beating Tanzania 1-0 and then crushing Sierra Leone 4-1. They ended the group stage with a 1-1 draw against Zambia.

In the quarterfinal, they defeated DR Congo 1-0 after extra time. South Africa’s coach, Raymond Mdaka, has built a team that defends strongly and takes chances on the break. They are calm under pressure and dangerous when they find space to attack.

One of their top players is Thabang Mahlangu, who has already scored three goals in the tournament and is known for his speed and clever runs.

This semi-final will be the fourth time Nigeria and South Africa meet at the U-20 AFCON. Nigeria won their first meeting in 2009.

The teams met twice in the 2019 edition, playing out two goalless draws. South Africa won one of those games on penalties to take third place.

Share