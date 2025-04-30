U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Aim For Full Points Against Tunisia – Zubairu

Share

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, Aliyu Zubairu, says his boys are fully focused on securing all three points when they face Tunisia in their opening match of the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt.

The seven-time African champions will take on the Young Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium tomorrow, in what promises to be a tough group stage clash.

Zubairu, speaking ahead of the match, said the team’s morale has been boosted by a recent 2-1 victory over Egypt in a pre-tournament friendly.

That match, also played in Cairo, gave the young Nigerian side a valuable taste of what to expect from North African opponents.

“That result has provided a good impetus for us as we prepare to face the Tunisians – another North African opposition,” Zubairu told the Nigeria Football Federation’s official website.

“You need a result like that when you’re preparing for a competition like this. “It does not mean we will rest on our oars; it only serves to give us much-needed confidence and push us to face our challenges better.”

Zubairu added that the team’s goal is clear to take each match as it comes, starting with a win against Tunisia. “We will go for the maximum points against the Tunisians and then take it one step at a time as we forge ahead,” he said.

Share