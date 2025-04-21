U-20 AFCON: CAF Confirms Fixtures, Venues

Share

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially released the fixtures, venues, and kick-off times for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The biennial tournament is set to be hosted by Egypt, running from April 27 to May 18, 2025, with matches scheduled across key venues including Cairo International Stadium, June 30 Stadium, and the Suez Stadium.

The host nation, Egypt, will open the competition with a Group A clash against Zambia at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 27.

Seven-time champions Nigeria will begin their quest for another title against Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on May 1, Aliyu Zubairu’s side will also face Morocco and Kenya in what promises to be a competitive group stage.

Defending champions Senegal will kick off their title defence against the Central African Republic in the opening Group C fixture on Friday, May 2, at the Suez Stadium.

According to CAF, the top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals, as the race for continental glory intensifies.

The tournament will once again serve as a key platform for emerging African talents to showcase their potential on the international stage.

