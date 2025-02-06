U-19 Women’s Basketball: Junior D’Tigress Face Canada, Two Others In Group B

Share

FIBA has announced the groupings for the 2025 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, and Nigeria’s Junior D’Tigress will compete in a tough Group B The draw, held on Tuesday, placed Nigeria alongside Canada, China, and Portugal.

This will be the Junior D’Tigress’ first-ever appearance at the tournament, which they qualified for by finishing second at the 2024 U18 Women’s AfroBasket.

Other groupings include Group A, featuring the USA, Israel, Hungary, and Korea; Group C with Australia, France, Brazil, and Mali; and Group D, which includes hosts Czechia, Spain, Japan, and Argentina.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 12 to 20, 2025, in Brno, Czech Republic.

