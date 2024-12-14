U-18 Oba’s Cup: 19 Youth Clubs Fight for Glory

Share

All is now set for the second edition of Oba of Benin U-18 youth soccer tournament. According to the cup donor Michael Ogbebor, he said he was giving back to the society what the society has given to him as an ex-player. He added that the competition is stagged annually to honour the Benin Monarch His Royal Majesty, Omo, N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba of Benin Ewuare11 The tournament started on Thursday at the Crescent Sports Club Benin City Edo State, with 19 Youth Clubs fighting for honours.

Addressing Sports journalists during a press parley, Chairman of Edo State Football Association (ESFA), Comrade Fred Newton Erhunmwunse, commended the managers and coaches of the 19 registered youth clubs for their commitment to the FA, he promised that the FA will continue to carry all football stakeholders in the State to ensure that Edo regain her lost position in Nigeria football. “I want to use this opportunity to welcome everyone that have find to time honour this invitation despite their tight schedule. This is the second edition of Oba of Benin U-18 youth soccer tournament. I want to assure you that all logistics has been put in place for a successful tournament in honour of our Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Oba of Benin, as he celebrates the annual Igue Festival this December, he called on the participating teams to ensure they keep to the rules of the game.”

Some of the teams expected to fight for honours in the 2nd edition of the tournament are Worshippers FC, United FC, Unique FC, Supreme FC, Efe-Urhocity FC, Delight FC, Edo Dynamo Sports Foundation FC and Favour FC among others.

