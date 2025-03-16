U-17 WWCup Qualifiers: Flamingos Cruise Past S’Africa To Reach Final Round

Share

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, have secured their place in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers after a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory over South Africa.

Following their 3-1 first-leg win in South Africa, the Flamingos sealed the tie with a commanding 2-0 victory in the second leg at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Harmony Chidi, who scored twice in the first leg, continued her fine form with a brilliant header from a tight angle in the 37th minute, putting Nigeria in control of the match.

Shakirat Moshood, another standout performer from the first leg, provided an inch-perfect free-kick early in the second half.

The delivery found Aishat Animashaun, who expertly lobbed the ball over South Africa’s goalkeeper, Samekelise Mthembu, to double the lead and effectively end the contest.

Despite spirited performances from South Africa’s Bantwana, including captain Katleho Malebana and key players Zoe October, Thoriso Mphelo, and Khmezi Khoza, they struggled to break down Nigeria’s rock-solid defense.

The defensive quartet of Hannah Ibrahim, Jumai Adebayo, Philomena Isaiah, and Favour Iheagwam maintained an impenetrable backline, ensuring a clean sheet.

With this victory, the Flamingos advance to the final round of the qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the Botswana vs Algeria fixture next month as they continue their quest for a spot at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

