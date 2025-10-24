U-17 WWC: Olowookere Laments Flamingos’ Late Defeat To France

Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere, has expressed deep disappointment after Nigeria fell 1-0 to France in their second group game at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

A late strike from Maissa Fathallah, nine minutes from full time, sealed victory for the French side and left the Nigerian girls facing an uphill battle to stay in the competition.

The result came after the Flamingos’ earlier 4-1 loss to Canada in their opening match. With two defeats from two games, Nigeria must now beat Samoa in their final group fixture tomorrow to have any hope of progressing to the knockout stage.

Reacting to the loss, Coach Olowookere admitted that while his team showed improvement, the result was difficult to accept. “The game we played against France was much better than the one against Canada. If we had shown the same kind of fight earlier, I don’t think we’d be in this situation,” he said in an interview with FIFA.com.

“It was really unfortunate to concede that late goal. It was painful, heartbreaking even. We’ll just keep working hard and see if we can get something out of the last game to stay in the tournament,” he added.