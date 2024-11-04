U-17 WWC: Flamingos Win FIFA Fair Play Award

Share

Nigeria’s Flamingos have made a commendable mark at the recently concluded FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup held in the Dominican Republic by securing the Fair Play award. Flamingos won the Fair Play award in recognition of the exemplary conduct displayed by coach Bankole Olowookere’s under-17 national team throughout the tournament.

The Flamingos distinguished themselves by accumulating the fewest bookings among all participating teams, demonstrating their commitment to fair and respectful play on the field. Their sportsmanship did not go unnoticed, leading to this recognition.

During the tournament in the Dominican Republic, the Nigerian girls showcased their skills and determination by winning all three of their group-stage matches.

READ ALSO:

However, their journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where they faced a formidable opponent in the United States of America. In a challenging match, the Flamingos were unable to advance, ultimately losing 2-0 to the American team.

Despite the heartbreak of elimination, the Flamingos’ performance throughout the under-17 FIFA World Cup was impressive, and they left a lasting impression with their integrity and sportsmanship.

Meanwhile, North Korea triumphed in the tournament, claiming the championship title after a thrilling final against Spain, which ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, ending 4-3 in favour of North Korea.6

Share

Please follow and like us: