U-17 WWC: Flamingos Win FIFA Fair Play Award

Flamingos won the Fair Play award in recognition of the exemplary conduct displayed by coach Bankole Olowookere’s under-17 national team throughout the tournament.
During the tournament in the Dominican Republic, the Nigerian girls showcased their skills and determination by winning all three of their group-stage matches.
However, their journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, where they faced a formidable opponent in the United States of America. In a challenging match, the Flamingos were unable to advance, ultimately losing 2-0 to the American team.
Despite the heartbreak of elimination, the Flamingos’ performance throughout the under-17 FIFA World Cup was impressive, and they left a lasting impression with their integrity and sportsmanship.
Meanwhile, North Korea triumphed in the tournament, claiming the championship title after a thrilling final against Spain, which ended in a dramatic penalty shootout, ending 4-3 in favour of North Korea.6