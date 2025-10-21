U-17 WWC: Flamingoes Coach Blames Missed Chances In Loss To Canada

Flamingos head coach, Bankole Olowookere, has attributed his team’s disappointing 4-1 loss to Canada to missed opportunities in front of goal, as Nigeria began their campaign at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on a sour note.

In the Sunday match, Canada quickly took the lead in the second minute with a goal from Gabriela Istocki. Nigeria responded in the 30th minute when Queen Joseph equalized. Despite several chances from Nigeria, Canadian goalkeeper Khadijah Cisse made crucial saves.

Late in the game, Canada regained control, scoring three more times with two goals from Julia Amireh and one from Melisa Kekic, securing a decisive victory.

Reacting to the defeat, Olowookere expressed his disappointment but remained optimistic about bouncing back in their next match.

“This was a huge game. Sometimes mistakes happen. We had our chances in the first half. We didn’t take advantage of them, and we paid dearly for it,” he told FIFA.com. “I think it’s a lesson we’ll keep learning, and then we’ll go back and watch how we played and see how we bounce back.”

The Flamingos now turn their attention to their next group match against France, which will be played tomorrow in Rabat. With qualification hopes still alive, Nigeria will be aiming to sharpen their finishing and secure their first win of the tournament.