U-17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos Desperate For Redemption In Clash Against France

Nigeria’s Flamingos are bracing for a must-win battle against France tonight at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing start to their Group D campaign.

After a heavy 4–1 defeat to Canada in their opening match, the Flamingos are at the bottom of the group and now face a confident French side that began their tournament with an emphatic 4–2 win over Samoa.

Tonight’s fixture in Rabat is more than just a group stage encounter for Nigeria but an opportunity to extract revenge and stay on in the tournament.

The last time the Flamingos faced France in this tournament was 13 years ago in Azerbaijan; that match ended goalless in regulation time, before France knocked Nigeria out 5–3 on penalties in the quarter-finals. Now, the Flamingos have a chance to settle old scores, but more importantly, to save their current campaign.

With zero points and a -3 goal difference, another loss would almost certainly end Nigeria’s World Cup hopes. A draw may keep their chances alive, but only a win will give them a strong shot at progressing when they face Samoa in the final group match.