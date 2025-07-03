U-17 WAFU B: CAF Approves MKO Abiola Sports Arena For Tournament

The Ogun State Government’s investment in sports infrastructure has received a major endorsement, as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta to host the upcoming U-17 West African Football Union (WAFU) B Nations Cup.

Following a comprehensive inspection of the facility, CAF officials confirmed that the stadium meets the required international standards in key areas including pitch quality, safety, facilities, and supporting infrastructure.

The inspection team was led by the Executive Director of WAFU, Mr. Philip Chare, and accompanied by the Chairman of the Ogun State Football Association and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board Member, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi. Both commended the 25,000-seater arena for its state-of-the-art locker rooms, press and medical facilities, broadcast capabilities, robust security systems, and flawless floodlighting—highlighting its readiness to host continental matches.

Speaking after the inspection, the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, described CAF’s approval as a proud moment for the state and a testament to its sustained commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure.

“This is a proud moment for us in Ogun State. It validates the vision of our government to invest in elite sports infrastructure,” he said. “Hosting teams from across Africa will not only enhance the state’s profile but also stimulate local businesses and inspire our sports-loving youth.”

He highlighted the recent growth in sporting activities in the state, noting that the venue successfully hosted the National Sports Festival and several international friendly matches. He further announced that Ogun would soon host the 3rd Combined U-18/U-20 African Athletics Championships, with the WAFU U-17 tournament following later in the year.

“This shows that the mission and objectives of our investment have been achieved,” Hon. Isiaka added. “But this achievement is not for Ogun State alone—it is a win for the entire nation. It places Nigeria once again on the global sporting map and reflects the growing standard of sports infrastructure in our country.”