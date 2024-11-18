Tyson ‘Almost Died’ Months Before Paul’s Defeat

Share

Mike Tyson says his defeat by Jake Paul felt like a victory because he “almost died” earlier this year. The 58-year-old lost to the YouTuber-turned-boxer by a unanimous points decision in the heavily criticised fight in Texas on Friday.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won,” Tyson wrote on Instagram. “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets about getting in the ring one last time. “I almost died in June. Had eight blood transfusions.

Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight, so I won.” Fans booed towards the end of the contest, frustrated by the drab affair.

Tyson landed just 18 punches during the eight rounds compared to Paul’s 78 as he lost for the seventh time in 57 fights.

The fight, initially scheduled for July, was postponed in May on medical advice after Tyson suffered from a stomach ulcer flare-up which he has now revealed was more serious than it first appeared.

