Typhoon Moves From Philippines After Killing 2

A weakened Typhoon Fung-wong is now passing over the South China Sea and expected to head to Taiwan, after leaving two people dead in the Philippines.

Some 1.4 million in the Philippines had been preemptively evacuated before Fung-wong made landfall on Sunday as a super typhoon, carrying winds of 185km/h (115mph) and gusts of 230km/h (143mph).

It hit Aurora province in Luzon – the country’s most populous island – at 21:10 local time (13:10 GMT) and weakened to a typhoon hours later.

Fung-wong comes days after earlier storm Kalmaegi left nearly 200 people dead. Philippine authorities are reporting less severe damage than expected – though a number of communities are still cut off by the floods, reports the BBC.