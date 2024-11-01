Typhoon Kong-Rey Makes Landfall In Taiwan

Share

Typhoon Kong-rey, the biggest typhoon to directly hit Taiwan in nearly 30 years, has made landfall on the island’s eastern coast.

Schools and workplaces across Taiwan were closed yesterday and supermarkets were stripped bare, as millions of residents braced for the storm which hit at about 13:40 local time (04:40 GMT).

With a diameter of more than 500 kilometres and packing winds of around 33 km/h (20 mph) close to its centre, Kong-rey is classified as Category 4 storm — just short of being declared a super typhoon.

Hundreds of flights and ferries, along with Tai- wan’s stock exchange, have also been suspended, reports the BBC.

