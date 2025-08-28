Typhoon Disaster: Nigeria Commiserates With Vietnam

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt solidarity to the Government and people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam over the damages and losses arising from Typhoon Kajiki.

Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Government expressed sympathy, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones and those whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by the devastating impact of the Typhoon.

Ebienfa said: “Nigeria commends the swift and concerted efforts of the Vietnamese authorities in leading the emergency response, undertaking evacuations and providing immediate relief to affected citizens. “We are confident in the resilience and strength of the Vietnamese people, as well as their capacity to overcome this adversity and rebuild their communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the nation during this difficult time.”

The Typhoon Kajiki, which resulted in a landslide in Central Vietnam, caused significant loss of lives, widespread displacement of communities and severe damages to properties and public infrastructure.

According to media reports, Typhoon Kajiki has caused three deaths, thirteen injuries, and damaged nearly 7,000 homes, with widespread flooding and power outages impacting the central and northern regions, including the capital, Hanoi.