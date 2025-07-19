New Telegraph

July 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Tyler The Creator…

Tyler The Creator Sets To Drop Ninth Studio Album July 21

American rap artist and fashion icon, Tyler the Creator, will on Monday, July 21, officially release his ninth studio album, Don’t Tap the Glass.

Tyler the Creator made this announcement during his performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre, where he teased the project with giant installation art and digital signage prompting fans to visit DontTapTheGlass.com.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that a few days ago the artist hinted that something would be heading to fans next week, with Tyler sharing images on Instagram of a Louis Vuitton bag, a mannequin’s head, and a trumpet player in a band uniform all labelled with the date July 21.

Alongside the album details, Tyler’s Golf Wang store launched fresh merch for the release of vinyl records, CDs, hats, and tees, all set to ship on the release date.

READ ALSO:

Although no singles or tracklist have dropped yet, fans are brimming with anticipation, expecting sharp lyrics, inventive production, and possibly unexpected features reflective of his previous work like Chromakopia.

Tyler is currently in the midst of his Chromakopia, The World Tour, shut down North America, and is soon heading to major festivals like Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. After a South Pacific leg, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand tour dates wrap up in the Philippines this September.

Fans speculate some tracks from “Don’t Tap” the Glass may debut live during upcoming shows.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Transparency Reforms: NIMC Records 40% Drop In Extortion
Read Next

Kwara L-PRES Lifts Fulani Community With Solar-Powered Borehole