Tyler Perry Battles With $260M Sexual Assault Lawsuit 

American actor, filmmaker, and playwright. Tyler Perry, best known for his popular Madea comedy series, is battling a $260 million sexual assault lawsuit after actor Derek Dixon, who starred as Dale on Perry’s BET drama The Oval, accused him publicly of harassment and abuse.

In his first on-camera interview with ABC News on September 9, 2025, Dixon claimed Perry created a coercive dynamic that blurred professional boundaries and left him fearing for his career.

Proving his claims, he stated that Perry pulled down his underwear and grabbed his buttocks at the producer’s Atlanta home. “I was under constant stress, scared I’d lose my job or be killed off the show if I didn’t comply,” Dixon said.

Explaining how damaging the situation was, Dixon said the lawsuit represents both personal losses and a deterrent against abuse

READ ALSO:

“Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show. The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won’t stop themselves from doing this,” he explained.

He also accused Perry of failing to deliver on a promise to produce a pilot he wrote, which he said Perry still controls.

Despite the risks of going public, Dixon said he spoke out “to protect future generations of actors and creatives,” adding: “Never exploit someone’s aspirations to coerce them into a relationship. That’s unprofessional.”

Matthew Boyd, Perry’s attorney, responds to the accusations, he said: “This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be an elaborate scam. But Tyler will not be coerced, and we are confident that these unfounded harassment claims will not succeed.”

Dixon joined Perry’s productions in 2020 and filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January 2024 before leaving The Oval later that year.

His June 2025 lawsuit has since intensified scrutiny of workplace harassment and power dynamics in Hollywood.

So far, Dixon remains the only publicly identified accuser. Perry has denied all allegations.