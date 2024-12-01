Tyler Fray Foundation Launches Music Scholarship In Partnership With Ten Strings Music School

Share

Tyler Fray Foundation, in collaboration with Ten Strings Music School, has announced an empowering music scholarship for young Nigerian talents in the music industry.

This initiative aims to support aspiring musicians in pursuing their dreams and building careers in the music industry.

The foundation was inspired by the life of Oloruntoba Oluwadamilola Falode, popularly known as Tyler Fray, a talented music artiste and producer.

Tyler tragically passed away on 15th February 2014, at the age of 19, after falling from the 17th floor of a high-rise building in Dubai, where he was studying to become a music professional.

The circumstances surrounding his fall from the balcony of his 17th floor apartment, where he was with two other individuals, are still unclear till date.

Tyler’s passion for music and commitment to his craft continues to inspire the foundation’s mission to nurture the next generation of Nigerian music creatives.

He was the son of Aisha Falode, ace sports broadcaster, former Chairperson of Nigerian Women Football League, and Executive Committee member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who is also a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees.

Other members of the board include Jadesola Falode, Mike Itemuagbor, Genny Adeosun, Bashorun Dele Momodu, and Ehi Braimah.

The scholarship is open to aspiring musicians who meet the following requirements:

– Must be a Nigerian resident.

– Aged between 16 and 25 years.

– Demonstrates a strong passion for pursuing a music career.

– Shows a clear financial need for the scholarship.

– Commits to completing the scholarship programme.

Applicants are required to complete the online application form at www.tylerfrayfoundation.org/scholarship and submit video and audio files showcasing their musical talents by 4th December 2024.

The Tyler Fray Foundation is dedicated to breaking barriers for young, talented individuals by providing opportunities to express themselves musically and overcome challenges that hinder their dreams.

“This scholarship is a chance for aspiring musicians to follow their passion and unlock their full potential,” the foundation stated, urging eligible candidates to seize the opportunity.

For more information, interested individuals can refer to the official flyer or visit the foundation’s website.

