Tyla & Wizkid Deliver Fire Chemistry On New Album ‘Dynamite’

South African global breakout as Tyla teams up with Nigerian Afrobeats icon Wizkid for a brand new track titled “Dynamite,” and the chemistry between the two is already setting the internet on fire.

The song, released today, blends Afrobeats with a dash of Amapiano, creating a sound that feels luxurious, flirtatious, and deeply rhythmic. It’s the kind of track you want to hear during a midnight drive or at an intimate rooftop party. Smooth, mellow beats meet sensual lyrics in what fans are calling a “sonic slow burn.”

Tyla opens the track with her signature soft-yet-confident voice, singing lines like, “Why don’t you bring it, come my way? Hold me ’round my waist,” which immediately set the tone for a sultry back-and-forth. Enter Wizkid, who responds in his classic laid-back tone with, “Your body bang like dynamite,” adding heat, mystery, and that irresistible charm he’s known for.

The result? A romantic push-and-pull, layered with clean production and a slow bounce that makes it perfect for a slow dance or a steamy solo groove in your bedroom mirror.

“Dynamite” doesn’t just sound good, it feels good. The lyrics capture the energy of two people completely taken by each other, while the beat keeps it grounded in a smooth, danceable rhythm.

This collaboration proves what happens when two Afro music powerhouses combine forces: pure electricity. If you’re looking for a new addition to your “late night vibes” playlist or a slow-burn anthem for the summer, this is it.