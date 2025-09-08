Tyla Wins Best Afrobeats At 2025 MTV VMAs

South African music sensation, Tyla has emerged winner of the Best Afrobeats category at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), all thanks to her global smash hit “PUSH 2 START.”

The award, announced on Monday morning, September 8, marks a new milestone for the fast-rising star who continues to push African music to international heights.

Tyla, visibly elated, took to social media to celebrate the achievement, thanking her fans worldwide for their support.

Her win comes as Afrobeats cements its dominance on the global music scene, with African artists making waves across multiple categories.

Nigerian superstars, Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr were also nominated this year, showcasing the continent’s fast-expanding influence in shaping contemporary pop culture.

Tyla’s victory highlights not only her personal success but also the increasing recognition of African music on the global stage. The growing number of African nominees at the VMAs further solidifies the continent’s role as a key force in modern music trends.

With this win, Tyla has added another feather to her cap, positioning herself as one of Africa’s most promising exports and a leading voice in the worldwide Afrobeats movement.