Tyla Speaks On Going On A Date With Rema

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, better known as Tyla has opened up on going on a date with Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Rema.

During a recent interview with Apple Music, Tyla was asked which celebrity she would like to bring to prom, she brought up Rema.

She said, “Rema would be cute. I hung out with him last year, and we took pictures together. That was so dramatic.

“After that situation, I realised that Hollywood is just vibes like you can’t trust everything you see cause that looked like a scandal. Even I started believing (we were dating). But we are just friends.”

It would be recalled that in August, Rema surprised American singer, Justin Skye on her birthday, with a birthday date, which led to suspicions of a romance between the two.

It’s worth noting that many have linked Rema and label mate Ayra Starr to be romantically inclined with one another.

Ayra Starr, on the other hand, refuted the rumours and called Rema a “brother.”