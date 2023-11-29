Tyla Ranks Wizkid With Michael Jackson, Drake, Rihanna As All Time Artists

South African singer, Tyla has asserted that Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid is on the same level as legendary singers, Drake, Rihanna, and the late Michael Jackson.

When asked which five musicians she thought were the best of all time while speaking in an interview on The Bianca Show, Tyla listed; Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Drake, Rihanna, and Wizkid.

She clarified that Wizkid’s position on the list was due to his influence and longevity in the African music industry.

Tyla said, “My top five musical artists of all-time, obviously, Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Drake… It is always difficult to find the last one.”

“There are so many but I will say Wizkid. He has been around so long and has done so much for the culture and the genre(African music), so I definitely put him there.”