Tyla Outshines Burna Boy, Asake, Others To Clinch 3 Awards At 2024 MTV Music Awards

South African singer-songwriter Tyla Seethal popularly known as Tyla outshone Nigerian heavyweights, Burna Boy, Rema, Asake, Tems and Ayra Starr at the just concluded MTV Music awards held in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

The ‘Water’ singer walked home with three major trophies including the best Afrobeats Artiste Award, Best African Act Award as well as the Best R&B Artist Award.

She edged Nigeria’s Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Ayra Starr and Rema to scoop the best Afrobeats Artist Award at the 30th edition of the MTV music award.

She did not stop there as she also clinched the Best African Act Award where she beat Ayra Starr, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe and Tanzanian star Diamond Platnumz, reports the AFP.

The south African singer earned a third trophy for the night, taking home the Best R&B Artist Award over international singers Tinashe, Usher, SZA, Kehlani and Victoria Monet.

Afrobeats have opened way for African music. In her acceptance speech, the elated Tyla acknowledged the role Afrobeats has played in shaping the landscape for African music globally.

She said: “I am so honoured to be winning these awards. I want to thank my team, my family, the tigers for voting me. Thanks to Afrobeats. Afrobeats has opened so many doors for African music.”

