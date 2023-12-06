Tyla Confesses Her Love For Asake Music

South African singer, Tyla Laura Seethal, better known as Tyla, has revealed why she loves Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Asake.

Speaking in a recent interview with RollingStone, the music star spoke on the inspiration behind her viral hit ‘Water’ saying she loves how Asake uses his “choir vocals.”

According to her, her song ‘Water’ was inspired by Amapiano from her home country, her childhood R&B influences and Nigeria’s Afrobeats.

She said, “Amapiano music is the core of it (‘Water’) in my opinion. And just all of the influences from growing up like Rihanna and all the R&B girlies, R&B boys, pop girls. That type of influence I love bringing into my music.

“Something I really love in Afrobeats music is when I hear those step vocals that sound like a choir, almost. And I really love the way Asake uses it.

“I just always love the way it sounds. So, with the chorus (of my song ‘Water,’ I incorporated it). Obviously, people can’t stop singing, they can’t get it out of their minds, which I love.”