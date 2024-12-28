Two youths dragged to court over $150,000 fraud

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arraigned two youths, Elvis Osakpolor Edokpiawe and Kelly Osas Enogieru, before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko.

The defendants are facing allegations of identity theft, impersonation, and obtaining a total of $150,000 through false pretences.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the four-count charges filed against them by the Zone 2 Command of the NPF.

The charges, designated as FHC/L/1009c/204 and FHC/L/1010c/204, detail fraudulent activities allegedly carried out by the defendants and their accomplices, who are currently at large.

In his submission before Justice Aluko, counsel for the NPF, Zebedee Arekhandia, disclosed the allegations against the defendants and provided the court with a detailed account of their alleged activities.

He claimed that Edokpiawe impersonated a Danish citizen, Thomas Lindagard, purportedly stationed in the Mediterranean Sea.

According to Arekhandia, Edokpiawe used social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram to deceive victims, primarily from Japan, into sending him $10,000 under the pretext of needing financial assistance to repair his ship, purchase food, and cover his child’s school expenses.

The lawyer further alleged that Enogieru adopted the online persona of “Captain Donald Ryg,” a U.S. Army officer on a peacekeeping mission in Africa and Syria.

Using platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and WeChat, Enogieru allegedly solicited $140,000 from unsuspecting victims in China and other countries, claiming he needed funds to support his fictional peacekeeping mission.

The NPF asserted that these acts violate the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, specifically Section 8(a), punishable under Section 1(3), the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), particularly Sections 22(2) and 27(1)(b), and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022, Section 18(2), with penalties under Section 18(3).

The charges against Edokpiawe read as follows:

“That you, Elvis Osakpolor Edokpiawe, ‘m,’ and others now at large, between 2021 and December 12, 2024, in Benin City, Edo State, and Lekki, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, conspired to commit felony, namely identity theft, impersonation, obtaining money by false pretence, and conversion of proceeds of a criminal act, thereby committing an offense contrary to Section 8(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 27(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

“That you, Elvis Osakpolor Edokpiawe, ‘m,’ and others now at large, on the same date and place, fraudulently impersonated yourself as ‘Thomas Lindagard,’ a Danish national stationed in the Mediterranean Sea, using platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and demanded money from unsuspecting victims in Japan and other countries to repair your ship, purchase food, and pay for your child’s school expenses. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 22(2)(a) and (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

“That you, Elvis Osakpolor Edokpiawe, ‘m,’ and others now at large, fraudulently obtained $10,000 from victims in Japan under false pretences, claiming it was needed for ship repairs and your child’s expenses. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

“That you, Elvis Osakpolor Edokpiawe, ‘m,’ and others now at large, converted $10,000 obtained fraudulently to your own use, knowing it was proceeds of criminal activity. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(a)-(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

The charges against Kelly Osas Enogieru read as follows:

“That you, Kelly Osas Enogieru, ‘m,’ and others now at large, between 2020 and December 12, 2024, conspired to commit identity theft, impersonation, obtaining money by false pretence, and conversion of proceeds of criminal acts. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, and Section 27(1)(b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

“That you, Kelly Osas Enogieru, ‘m,’ and others now at large, fraudulently impersonated yourself as ‘Captain Donald Ryg,’ a U.S. Army officer, using platforms like Facebook, WeChat, and Instagram, to solicit money from unsuspecting victims in China and other countries under the pretence of funding a peacekeeping mission. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 22(2)(a) and (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024).

“That you, Kelly Osas Enogieru, ‘m,’ fraudulently obtained $140,000 from victims in China under the false pretence of funding a peacekeeping mission. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

“That you, Kelly Osas Enogieru, ‘m,’ and others now at large, converted $140,000 obtained fraudulently to your own use, knowing it was proceeds of criminal activity. You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(a)-(d) and punishable under Section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

